TradeStars (TSX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $240,899.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

