Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001877 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $56.39 million and $17.10 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,825.21 or 1.00048983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,628,352 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

