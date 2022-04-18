Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $171.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.44.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

