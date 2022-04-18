Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trevena by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

