Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.66. 8,065,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

