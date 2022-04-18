Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.38. 194,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

