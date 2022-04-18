Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TKLS opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Trutankless has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

