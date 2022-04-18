Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 75,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

