U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.79. 367,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.