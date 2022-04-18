Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

