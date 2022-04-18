UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $415.67 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $415.67 million and $68.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $6.30 or 0.00015430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00106104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,896,933 coins and its circulating supply is 66,014,281 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

