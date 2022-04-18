UniLend Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $1.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

