Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

