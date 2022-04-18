Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $15,840.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

