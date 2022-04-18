Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post $76.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.16 million. Upland Software reported sales of $73.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,963. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

