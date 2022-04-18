Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 8.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. 574,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,167,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

