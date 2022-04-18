USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $1.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

