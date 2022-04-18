VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EGY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $434.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.88. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

