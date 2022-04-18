Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Valens stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.