Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Valens stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

