VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.58

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 3641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

