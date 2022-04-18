Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

