Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $230.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.