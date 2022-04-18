Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.36

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 6263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $809.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.