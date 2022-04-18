Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

VBLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

