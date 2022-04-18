Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index Sells 513,804 Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Stock

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SHPW opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 578,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shapeways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

