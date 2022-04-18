Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Michael D. Mcinnis Sells 8,600 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$126,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,158,930.20.
Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
