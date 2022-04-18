VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

