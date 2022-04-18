VIG Market Capitalization Achieves $688,140.27 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. VIG has a total market cap of $688,140.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,908,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

