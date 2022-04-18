Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 3,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

