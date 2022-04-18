VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.00. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
