Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.70

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 130016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

