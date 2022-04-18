Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,355,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 18.51% of Vitru at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitru will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.