W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.77

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.77 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 3684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

