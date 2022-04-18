W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $67.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NYSE WRB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $94,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

