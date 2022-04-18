Wall Street Games Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $956,811.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

