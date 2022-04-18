Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of WBX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 3,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,268. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.