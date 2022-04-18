Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $35.19 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $35.19 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,877,146 coins and its circulating supply is 79,901,934 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

