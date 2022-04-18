Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Cap of $8.23 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $606,451.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.11 or 0.07420134 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,380.77 or 0.99965658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048748 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

