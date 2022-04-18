WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Tops $526.02 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $526.02 million and $22.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023653 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,856,925,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,313,709 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

