Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Weichai Power has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

