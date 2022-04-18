Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEJO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
