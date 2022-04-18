Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Wejo Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEJO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wejo Group stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. Wejo Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.