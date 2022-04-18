Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,500 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AKR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 444,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.