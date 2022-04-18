Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of WDC opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

