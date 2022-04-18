Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.