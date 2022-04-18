Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.