Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,637. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

