Whiteheart Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $51,915.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $228.99 or 0.00560954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

