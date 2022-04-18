Wing (WING) One Day Volume Tops $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

