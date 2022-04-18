WINk One Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

