Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.49) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.02) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,813.46 ($49.69).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,116 ($40.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,195.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,049.88.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.84), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,284,076.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

