Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 71,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,956,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

